911 Consolidation in Oneida, Herkimer Counties: What Would It Look Like?

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was announced on Wednesday that Oneida and Herkimer counties are exploring the possibility of consolidating their 911 services into one dispatch system.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Herkimer County Chairman Vincent Bono said that they are looking into bringing Herkimer County into the Oneida County 911 system.
The county leaders feel that combining resources could ease workforce shortages, save money and increase safety.
“I have long been a proponent of consolidation, and we have implemented many practices in Oneida County that have improved efficiency and saved our taxpayers money,” Picente said. “Bringing Utica, Rome and New Hartford into our county 911 system was a major success, and adding Herkimer County into the fold would greatly improve the emergency services of our region. This measure would alleviate the impact of the critical shortage in the telecommunicator workforce, reduce cost and increase the safety for all of our residents.”
Bono said that the counties are not unlike other government agencies dealing with employee shortages for vital services.
"Recently, both counties have made mention of short staffing in their 911 centers and have identified the critical need to explore consolidation efforts in this area. Herkimer County looks forward to working with our neighbors in Oneida County to investigate what can be done in this field. Looking at all aspects of 911 center operations, and how both governments can provide efficient, safe and effective service for their residents should be explored now more than ever," Bono said.
To make the consolidation happen, the counties will need to hold preliminary meetings to discuss the feasibility and evaluate the process.
According to officials, the following are several factors that would contribute to a smooth transition:
If Herkimer County joins the Oneida County system, Herkimer County 911 services would include the following features:
- "911 texting ability.
- The local first responder communication notification system known as IamResponding.
- The Nurse Navigation program, which diverts non-emergency calls to licensed nurses to ease the burden on dispatch services.
- A backup 911 Center," a release stated.
"Bringing Herkimer County into Oneida County’s 911 system would be supported by monthly phone, cell phone and VOIP surcharges, and shared services grants would be available through the New York State. A combined dispatch center of this nature would be a first in the state," officials said.
In 1997, Oneida County absorbed the 911 system of the City of Rome. In 2010, it was the Town of New Hartford. And in 2012, Oneida County absorbed the 911 system of the City of Utica.