932,699 Attend This Year's Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- If you attended this year's Great New York State Fair, you were one of 932,699 people who did. That's an increase from last year's 878,110.

Many days at this year's Fair saw more attendees than last year at the same time.

On Wednesday, August 23, 71,701 fairgoers attended opening day of The Fair. Last year's number was 49,112.

Day 2 of The Fair, Aug. 24, had 43,726 people attend. That number was a bit short of last year's 48,591.

On Day 3, which was Friday, August 25, there were 53,863 fairgoers. That was down from last year's attendance number of 58,450.

Day 4 at this year's Fair had 88,287 people attend. Last year's number was 89,797.

Day 5, Sunday, August 27, saw 86,685 fairgoers. That was up compared to last year's 79,324 attendees.

Here are the rest of the days for The New York State Fair.

Day 6 Monday, August 28: This year-66,698 | Last year-47,912

Day 7 Tuesday, August 29: This year-51,464 | Last year-34,481

Day 8 Wednesday, August 30: This year-46,517 | Last year-68,010

Day 9 Thursday, August 31: This year-78,398 | Last year-74,120

Day 10 Friday, September 1: This year-85,314 | Last year-82,615

Day 11 Saturday, September 2: This year-91,926 | Last year-93,512

Day 12 Sunday, September 3: This year-95,591 | Last year-103,924

Day 13 Monday, September 4: This year-72,529 | Last year-48,262

The record for first-day attendance at The Fair was 74,027, set in 2019.

The record for the final day of The Fair was 125,748, which was set in 2018.

The record for Day 8 at The Fair hasn't been broken since the 1970s. In 1972, there were 112,774 people who attended Day 8 of The Fair. This year on Day 8, there were just 46,517 people.

On Sept 5., deconstruction of the fair starts. The Midway gets packed up, along with all the exhibits.

The butter sculpture is also being deconstructed today.

"The Dairy Train is ultimately coming off its tracks to be recycled into energy to help power Noblehurst Farms in Linwood in Livingston County," The Fair stated.

Planning next year's Fair already?

The 2024 Great New York State Fair begins Wednesday, August 21, and continues through Monday, September 2.

The Great New York State Fair dates back to 1841.

That's when "the nation’s first state fair is held in Syracuse, New York on September 29 and 30. ...10,000-15,000 people heard speeches by notables and viewed animal exhibits, a plowing contest, and samples of manufactured goods for the farm and home," The Fair's website stated.

WKTV was able to attend Day 11 of The Fair this year. A few photographs from our visit are below.