A look inside Utica's Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. -- The new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica has a little over a year and a half to go before it’s finished, but progress is being made. Bob Scholefield is the executive vice president of real estate and facilities at Mohawk Valley Health System. He provided an inside look at how the work is coming along.
"A Central Utility Plant is nearly complete. So therefore all those systems that energize the building from a heating/cooling, water, electricity that’s in place ready to flip the switch on on that as soon as possible," he said. "Plumbing and electrical conduits are nearly completed. All but a few of the bathrooms are completed, and are installed. They could be functional, but we’re not using them at this point."
The project is on schedule, but there are some components of the overall plan that are out of the hands of MVHS.
"The biggest open issue we have right now is the timing of the completion of the parking garage. We’ll need that in order to accommodate our employees and our patient visitors as they arrive here to the new Wynn Hospital," said Scholefield.
Oneida County has committed to completing the parking garage by October 2023, but that’s provided they don’t run into any delays.
"The good news is there’s a lot of construction going on in the Mohawk Valley. The bad news is we’re all competing for the same pool of labor."
Once the hospital is complete, they still need to deal with the former hospitals.
"The St. Luke’s Campus, and Faxton St. Luke’s, and the St. Elizabeth Campus. Both will be repurposed for some other use," he said.
The Wynn Hospital will be adding a new Medical School that they didn’t have before. That adds the good possibility of drawing specialized physicians from around the world to our area.
"By the year 2023-24 we’ll have over 200 physician learners on campus, residency programs that we didn’t have prior to the announcement of the new Wynn Hospital," said Scholefield.
Right now the Wynn Hospital is on schedule to open in October of 2023.