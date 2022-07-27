A new kind of colony settles at Fort Stanwix in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- A colony of bees has taken over a small section of Fort Stanwix. The Soldiers Barracks on the East side of the Fort has been temporarily closed down, and while there’s not much to see inside the barracks, the outside is buzzing with activity. The Fort closed down on Sunday for a couple hours, but it’s not really affecting business because admission is free. Park Ranger Kelly Cardwell also sees the invasion as an opportunity.
"I think it’s a positive thing because even though you might be allergic to bees, it’s an educational opportunity. We can teach you how to keep yourself safe here. We can teach the kids who come through about the food chain a little bit more," she said.
Bees have been around since before the fort was built, and they continue to play an important part in the survival of this country.
"Bees are a very important of our ecosystem, of our agricultural landscape, of our economic landscape. A lot of food wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the bees," she said.
The temporary closure didn’t ruin the experience of visiting the fort, but California native, Emerson White, was hoping to see it all.
"Most of the places are like very old, and there’s stuff here that you don’t see regular today," White said.
Other visitors like New Hartford Resident Reggie German found the bee invasion intriguing.
"To me that’s incredible because you’re taking in nature. You’re not pushing them away. You’re kind of inviting them to your fort, to your town, to your community. Letting them be their own community, so just from somebody that knows nothing about that it sounds very awesome!" German said.
Once the bees establish a hive, a beekeeper will come in and relocate the bees, but for now the bees are getting positive attention.
"It sounds really sweet that the bees moved in, but no, they’re honey bees I take it, and the way they take the hive once it’s developed right. So, the beekeeper will take the hive, and then they’ll prorogate and create more honey, so it’s part of life. The life process," said Gary Storsberg, who was visiting from Trenton.
Honor America Days is scheduled to end their celebration with a concert on the lawn of Fort Stanwix, and while the bees are swarming now, Cardwell says it shouldn’t be a problem for concert-goers.
"The band shouldn’t bother the bees. They tolerate all the noises of Downtown Rome anyway, so maybe they’ll just rock out when the concert begins," she said.
A beekeeper will be coming in about a week to check up on the bees and make sure they’re not too settled in, and once they’re ready he’ll move them to a new home.
