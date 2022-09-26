 Skip to main content
Abandoned dog found in Frankfort on the road to recovery

  • Updated
Legend wasn't able to walk after being abandoned in Frankfort earlier this month. On Monday, humane society staff say Legend is walking and able to stand up on his own.

MOHAWK, N.Y. – Progress is being made in the two weeks since the Herkimer County Humane Society took in Legend, a severely malnourished dog found abandoned in an open crate.

Legend is now walking after not being able to stand when first being rescued from Bleecker St. in Frankfort, on Sept. 13. He had been too weak to move at that time and the staff had to help him stand up to eat. The 5- to 6-year-old boxer mix is finally getting some much-needed love, food, shelter, healing and a fitting name, thanks to the humane society.

The shelter staff still hoping Legend will be ready for adoption at the end of the year.

The investigation into his abandonment continues.

