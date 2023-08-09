 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Addison Miller Pool Will Close Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Swimming Pool

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- Addison Miller Pool will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 12. 

Addison Miller Pool will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The one-day closure is because of a lifeguard shortage. 

The announcement was made by the City of Utica.

The pool is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you