Addison Miller Pool Will Close Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Addison Miller Pool will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The one-day closure is because of a lifeguard shortage.

The announcement was made by the City of Utica.

The pool is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.

