Addison Miller Pool Will Close Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Addison Miller Pool will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The one-day closure is because of a lifeguard shortage.
The announcement was made by the City of Utica.
The pool is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.
After a bit of a wait, Addison Miller Pool is opening for the summer swim season.
Addison Miller Pool in the City of Utica is still closed, but it is expected to open soon.
The City of Utica announced that Addison Miller Pool is closed until further notice because there are mechanical issues.