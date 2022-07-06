Advisory: Health department lists which locally caught fish are safe to eat, which to avoid

As many residents are out fishing in the summer weather, the New York State Department of Health has updated an advisory listing potentially contaminated waters and which fish certain people should avoid eating.
While fish offer many health benefits, the health department says some waters have higher levels of mercury and other chemicals, which can affect those who consume the fish from those areas. Recommendations also vary for men, women and children.
Women under 50 and children under 15 are advised against consuming most locally caught fish, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Exceptions include white sucker and yellow perch caught in the Mohawk River between Feeder Dam 1 and Lock E21 at New London or E20 at Whitesboro; and brown bullhead, bluegill, blueback herring, rock bass, smallmouth bass, walleye and yellow perch caught between Fivemile Dam and Cohoes Falls. Although these are safer for younger women and children, the health department recommends limiting consumption to four meals per month.
Women over 50 and males over 15 are advised against eating carp from certain parts of the Mohawk River and largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, tiger muskellunge and white sucker caught between locks E18 and E20.
Local health officials say the healthiest fish in the region are white sucker, yellow perch, brown bullhead, bluegill, blueback herring, rock bass, smallmouth bass and walleye from specific parts of the Mohawk River/Erie Canal.
However, the health department says even fish considered safe to consume should be limited to four meals a month.
For a full list of advisories for each age group and each body of water, click here.