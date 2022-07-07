Agencies help Utica's homeless with shelter, work opportunities

UTICA, N.Y. – Homeless doesn't have to equal hopeless. That was the message at a press conference today, with the city of Utica, the Salvation Army and the Utica Rescue Mission.
Those organizations are coming together, not to provide a safety net, but a network of services and opportunities for homeless people in Utica.
They're using roughly $1.25 million dollars in federal coronavirus aid from the CARES Act to support the effort.
Last year, the agencies established two drop-in centers, one at the Rescue Mission and one at the Salvation Army, which operated through April. Now, that program will continue.
The program not only provides shelter for homeless individuals but gives them an opportunity to earn money by helping city crews maintain and beautify parks and playgrounds.
"I will say this – if it wasn't for the drop-in center right now, he would be lost on the streets of Utica. We were able to place him into permanent housing, get him into wrap-around services, and now he's actually part of that team and he's working, so he has employment. So there's one of many success stories, but that's a huge success story, there," said Ernie Talerico of the Rescue Mission.
Funding from a Community Development Block Grant also helps support the employment of the homeless individuals.