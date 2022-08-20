 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car crash in Floyd

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash reported

FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camroden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car crash involving an Amazon van. 

Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida, attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway. 

Due to unsafe passing, police say Hayes's vehicle struck the front driver's side of 35-year-old David Hollenback's Amazon van while he was attempting to turn into a driveway for a delivery. 

Hollenback, of New Hartford, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for neck, back and shoulder pain. Hayes was ticketed for Interfering with Safe Operation. 

Recommended for you