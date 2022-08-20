Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car crash in Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camroden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car crash involving an Amazon van.
Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida, attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway.
Due to unsafe passing, police say Hayes's vehicle struck the front driver's side of 35-year-old David Hollenback's Amazon van while he was attempting to turn into a driveway for a delivery.
Hollenback, of New Hartford, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for neck, back and shoulder pain. Hayes was ticketed for Interfering with Safe Operation.