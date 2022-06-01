Amazon holding hiring events ahead of summer opening of Frankfort facility

UTICA, N.Y. – Hiring events for the new Amazon facility in Frankfort will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Utica over the next few weeks.
The events will be held on the next three Wednesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hotel, located at 102 Lafayette St.
Anyone interested can stop by and learn more about the available positions. The company says they offer competitive pay, benefits and opportunities for advancement.
The Frankfort facility is expected to open this summer.