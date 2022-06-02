Amazon holding virtual information session for local job seekers

Amazon is holding a virtual information session next week for those interested in jobs that will soon be available at the new Frankfort facility.
The event will be held Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m.
Representatives with the company will talk about benefits, available positions, schedules and how to apply.
To join the webinar, click here.
Amazon is also holding hiring events at the Doubletree by Hilton in Utica on Wednesdays June 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments should be made ahead of time.