American Red Cross assisting 3 following house fire in Taberg

TABERG, N.Y. – The American Red Cross is assisting three people who were displaced after a home caught fire in Taberg Sunday afternoon.
Taberg Volunteer Fire Company crews were called to 9375 Taberg-Florence Road around 3:50 p.m. for a working fire.
Other departments were called in for assistance, including Camden, North Bay, Lee Center and McConnellsville.
There was smoke and fire damage to the roof and attached garage as well as throughout the inside of the home.
It is not clear if any of the three residents were inside at the time of the fire or if any injuries were reported
NewsChannel 2 has reached out to the Taberg fire department for more information.