Ancestral remains that sat in Cornell University archives for nearly 60 years returned to Oneida Indian Nation

ITHACA, N.Y. – After nearly six decades, Cornell University returned ancestral remains and artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation in a small ceremony on campus on Tuesday.
The remains were discovered in 1964 when property owners were digging for a new water line in Broome County. Law enforcement brought the remains to an anthropology professor at Cornell to help determine the age and sex linked to the findings. The remains were then stored in campus archives and recently rediscovered during an inventory process.
“Today we’re marking an event that is both long overdue and never should have become necessary,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack. “We’re returning ancestral remains and possessions that we now recognize never should have been taken; never should have come to Cornell; and never should have been kept here.”
At the time the remains were found, it was not common for these findings to be returned to the indigenous tribes. The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 established a formal process for institutions to repatriate cultural items or ancestral remains to the tribes or descendants.
Pollack apologized on behalf of the university for taking nearly 60 years to return the remains.
“Nearly 60 years ago, these ancestors were taken from the place their families chose for them,” she said. “Without regard for the wishes of their descendants, they were taken to Cornell and remained here for decades – unidentified, alone and far from the places and people among whom they belonged.”
Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative, said that the individuals will be laid to rest in the tradition of their people.
“The return of our ancestors to our sacred homelands is a basic human right,” Halbritter said. “We commend Cornell University for working with the Oneida Indian Nation to right this wrong. The repatriation of our ancestors’ remains enables us to honor their lives and honor the ways that our people have lived by since time immemorial.”
Both Pollack and Halbritter signed transfer documents at the end of the ceremony.
Funerary objects that were found with the ancestral remains will also be restored to the Oneida Indian Nation.