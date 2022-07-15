Andy Trinkaus, who created iconic holiday decorations at Trinkaus Manor, dies at 99

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Andrew ‘Andy’ Trinkaus, whose family owned the popular Trinkaus Manor in Oriskany, passed away on Thursday, July 14, at the age of 99.
According to the obituary, Trinkaus passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Trinkaus Manor was a holiday attraction for many local families over the years, and Andy designed and built many of the Christmas decorations that adorned the manor. A fire destroyed the business about 30 years ago, but many of the holiday decorations were passed along to the city of Rome and are displayed downtown every winter.
Trinkaus was also a World War II veteran and a member of the Oriskany American Legion and the Whitestown Rotary Club.
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dimbleby Funeral Home on Main Street in Whitesboro from 3 - 7 p.m.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Whitesboro.