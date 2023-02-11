Anna Strong bowling tournament held

Little Falls, N.Y.-- When young Anna Labella passed away from cancer this past summer, her family knew they needed to keep her memory alive by continuing to help others in her name through Anna's Sunflower Warriors Foundation. Saturday, they did just that with a benefit bowling tournament at RD's Gorge View Lanes in Little Falls.
The money raised will help pay legal fees to help turn Anna's foundation into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so they can continue to expand. Even though Anna was a very sick little girl, her family said she was always thinking of others. Doing things like sending care packages to kids who were suffering from cancer, or making sure there were plenty of goodies in Anna's Sunflower Warrior candy cart. Little things that would bring smiles to the young patients in the pediatric oncology wing. Anna's mom says she's overwhelmed by the community's outpouring of support.
"From day one of Anna's journey, we have been bombarded with support from our community. The fact that they continue to do this, to help keep her memory alive, and to keep what she stood for going, it's just amazing. No matter what she was going through, how sick she was, giving back to others is what kept her going” Anna’s mom, Jessica Labella said.