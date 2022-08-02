Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer

ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception.
"While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens.
Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway Exit 30 Tuesday morning to escort 12-year-old cancer warrior, Anna LaBella, on her final trip home to Ilion, from Albany.
"I got a phone call little before 10, said Anna wasn't going to be strong enough to make it home," said Stephens. "So, I went over there with the intentions of saying, 'look folks, Anna's not strong enough to make it home, we're not going to do this.' Well, I'm not going to fight with 200 bikers."
And so, an endless line of motorcycles, police cruisers, fire trucks, municipal vehicles and private cars, covered in sunflowers and inspirational messages, wove its way through the streets of Mohawk and Ilion, while hundreds more lined the streets, holding signs honoring the brave 12-year-old's strength.
The county's economic background showed its heart; dozens of Remington Arms workers stood outside the plant as the motorcade drove by. No longer an escort, but instead, a loud and clear message to Anna and her family: you are loved and you are not alone.
"I have a daughter the same age she is," said motorcycle participant, Don Brown. "I want them to feel it in their heart that how many people out here in the public cares for this child."
Others, who've fought on similar battlefields just had to show up for this tour.
"My husband passed away from COVID and he had leukemia, and Anna was a good friend of my granddaughter's," said Cissy Rando, who watched from the grass off of Exit 30.
In a village the size of Ilion, there are no degrees of separation. One family's pain is everyone's pain.
"This is what we do here. Not just here in Ilion, but, this area," said Stephens, fighting back tears. "When bad things happen -- we come together."
And, so, while there were lots of tears, there was also a lot of love for one little girl who, with her courage, strength and smile, brought an entire community to its streets.
"Just for them to know the love and support of this valley is behind them," said the mayor.
Sadly, Anna passed away Tuesday morning.