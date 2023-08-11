Annsville Celebrates 200 Years

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. -- Between Rome and Camden sits the Town of Annsville.
It's a small town with something big to celebrate.
Annsville is celebrating its bicentennial.
The celebration of 200 years will kick off on Aug. 11 with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Town Hall on Main Street in Taberg.
A parade will follow at 7 p.m. The route is from the fire station to the elementary school.
Saturday, Aug. 12 will feature an array of activities to celebrate the milestone.
There will be food, history, competitions and music throughout the day.
Saturday will also feature fireworks at dusk.
Events start on Saturday at 10 a.m. and last all day.
All events on Saturday take place at the Town Park.
An events schedule is below.