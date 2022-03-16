Annual New York burn ban goes into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York’s annual spring ban on open burning started Wednesday, March 16, and will continue through mid-May.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation says that open burning is the number one cause of wildfires in New York State. The ban was implemented in 2009, and wildfires have decreased by 40% since then, the DEC says.
Burning trash, leaves or leaf piles is still illegal statewide in all circumstances.
Wildfires can be reported to the state rangers at 1-833-697-7264.
Open burning can resume after May 14, following all other DEC rules and regulations found here.