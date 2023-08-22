Another Free Admission Night at the Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo is offering another free admission night so that residents can explore the zoo and enjoy a fun night with family.
Utica Zoo's Free Admission Night will be Monday, Aug. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Free Admission Nights are a prime opportunity to enjoy everything the Utica Zoo has to offer without the expense of admission costs,” Utica Zoo Director of Communications and Engagement Allie Snyder said. “This also allows us to tell our Zoo story to more people and get out a more meaningful conservation message to our community.”
The event will feature educational talks with zookeepers, animal demonstrations and various organization booths.
There will be additional overflow parking and free shuttle services provided for the event.
Zoogoers can park at MVCC Payne Hall and the Parkway Rec Center.
"The shuttles will operate continuously starting at 5 p.m. with last drop off at the zoo at 6:30 p.m. Shuttles from the zoo to the parking areas will continue until 7 p.m.," a release stated.
