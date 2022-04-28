 Skip to main content
Appeal denied in Gordon-McCann defamation case

  • Updated
  • 0
Judge gavel

The appeal filed by a former candidate for Oneida County executive who was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in a defamation case has been dismissed.

Dave Gordon, who ran against Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente in the Republican primary in 2019, was found to have made false and defamatory statements about Caitlin McCann, a county employee at the time.

RELATED: Judge orders former Oneida County executive candidate to pay $394K in defamation case

The court ordered Gordon to pay McCann $394,416 for mental anguish, humiliation and punitive damages.

Gordon filed an appeal in October, claiming the court denied his right to a fair trial.

The appeal was unanimously dismissed earlier this month.

