Applications open for civil service test to become correction officer

Applications are now open for the next correction officer civil service test this June.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
Candidates must legal residents of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego or Otsego counties for at least one month prior to starting, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. A valid driver’s license is also required, and there will be a thorough background check.
Starting salary for a correction officer is $37,062 which will increase to $43,602 upon successful completion of basic training or six months of employment. Employees will also receive New York State retirement and other benefits.
To apply for the civil service test online, click here.
The test takes place on June 25.