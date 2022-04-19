April (Snow) showers bring May flowers?

More than half way through April several inches of snow had Central New Yorkers firing up the snow blowers and breaking out the shovels. It’s not completely out of the ordinary to get some snow this late in the season, but for some it did come as a surprise. Utica Resident Tom Reilly explains.
"Well I looked out the window this morning and 2 robins looked at me like what the heck is this. This is the heaviest snow that I’ve seen in a while."
The weight of the snow took down powerlines, and you can find tree limbs broken just about everywhere. The snow was so heavy, many people like New Hartford Resident Tim Nelson were taking breaks from shoveling often.
"I’m not enjoying this very much. I’m not going to shovel the whole driveway. I’m just going to get parts and hopefully have it melt because it’s heavy. It’s dangerously heavy."
Shoveling snow this heavy can be extremely stressful and lead to a heart attack, but most residents we spoke with were taking plenty of breaks. Sauquoit Resident Mike Scholl's family is concerned for his health.
"My wife doesn’t want me to do it, my son doesn’t want me to do it, I don’t want to do it, but I’m just doing what needs to be done."
Police and fire departments were busy dealing with downed powerlines, but the Utica parks and recreation crews had their hands full from downed branches. Utica Parks Service Tree Trimmer Chris Lapaglia is advising residents to be careful where they park.
"Don’t park underneath any of the trees because branches could still break because the snow’s real heavy. The recovery might take a week or so. Usually the DPW will start helping us after they’re done."
Many schools across the region cancelled classes because of the weather, but conditions were perfect for building a snowman. Bridgewater Resident Amber Beck and Hunter Delmedico took advantage of the perfect conditions to build a snowman.
"I mean it seems pretty normal now days I guess, right? (Laughs) Oh look Bud…he’s coming alive. It’s really packy, sticky snow too, so you got to take advantage. There you have it!"
Other kids had to help with shoveling, but Sauquoit Resident Gregory Rocker says that’s all part of growing up where it snows in April.
"It is what it is. We live in upstate New York. April showers bring May flowers right?"