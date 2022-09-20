Are undocumented immigrants relocating near you?

According to an article by the New York Post, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to relocate New York City migrants to upstate cities. New York City has received an estimated 11,000 migrants, and their shelter system is nearing a breaking point. New York Senator Joe Griffo, R-47, doesn’t see this as a good option.
"Because they’re being just pushed and sent around to different places. It’s just a mess, and this is something that really should be in the purview of the President and the Congress to deal with at this point and time," Griffo said.
Gillibrand’s plan would provide funding to upstate cities using Federal Community Development Block Grants. The grants are supposed to prevent or eliminate slums in smaller cities, but Griffo feels upstate is already dealing with enough of its own issues.
"We’re facing a number of burdens right now. Economic burdens, financial burdens. Look at inflation right now. Look at the rate of crime that is taking place in this country. All of these factors are the concern of the people who live here right now, and to exasperate that by just dumping new people here who are undocumented, and who have come across illegally, that is a problem."
The National Guard was called in to assist with migrants bussed to Martha’s Vineyard, and DC’s Mayor declared their influx of migrants a public emergency, so are smaller cities equipped to handle the population increase?
"You have to figure out what you’re going to do with these individuals. You have to provide food and housing. You have to provide humane conditions for individuals. You have the Mayor of New York City talking about putting them on cruise ships because he doesn’t know where to put people right now, and this shows you the dilemma and the ridiculousness of all of this right now."
Ridiculous as it may seem the people continue to cross into the United States with no sign of slowing down. Senator Gillibrand’s plan may address the problem short-term, but does Senator Griffo feel the grants are long-term solution?
"I don’t know what the answer is because again this is a federal issue. I mean the answer’s not to have these open borders where you have just thousands and thousands coming across each day."