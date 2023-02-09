Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving.
"I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
Chris' New Hartford pizza restaurant, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza, is still closed, following an arson fire in December. Yet there he was, with his food truck, outside the Utica Rescue Mission Thursday morning, making and donating 120 wood-fired pizzas for the Rescue Mission clients.
"They're going go to all the different departments and places on campus. Like, we'll go to the shelter, the addiction stabilization center, to the drop-in center, to the Parker House across the street," said Food Service Director Luke Richmond.
Mangia Macrina's pizzas will feed around 150 Rescue Mission clients.
"I want to make pizza. I do. What better day to do it than national pizza day?" asked Woodbeck. "Hopefully put a smile on somebody's face today."
One-hundred-fifty smiles.
"It's amazing. It's a blessing. It's a blessing. It's hard to put words around it, really," says Richmond. "After what he's been going through, things like that, to come down here and donate his time and all this stuff and the pizzas. It's just amazing."