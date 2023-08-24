Art, Music, Food, Fun: One of the Largest Free Local Summer Festivals This Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- It's a yearly event that sees over 5,000 people attend.
And it's one of the summer's largest free festivals in Central New York.
It's the Clinton Art and Music Festival.
The annual festival, which takes place this year on Saturday, Aug. 26, kicks off at 10 a.m.
Like the name suggests, the festival features art and live music.
Over 11 live music performances from top regional acts will take place at three venues throughout the Village of Clinton.
The main stage for music is the gazebo on the Village Green.
Also, on the Green, there will be over 40 artists selling their wares.
Live art performances take place along West Park Row.
Clinton High School students will be doing those live art exhibitions.
The Clinton Art and Music Festival is an event put on by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.
The annual Chamber fundraiser, Art Rocks, takes place this year.
Art Rocks is a fundraiser where local artists decorate Adirondack chairs with their unique artistic styles. The chairs are then put on display in the Village of Clinton for a few weeks before the Art and Music Festival. That's so the community can see what the chairs look like before bidding takes place.
On festival day at 4:30 p.m., the live auction for the decorated Adirondack chairs starts. Festivalgoers can bid on their favorite chairs, with the winner taking a chair home.
The Cornhole Challenge will be back at the festival, too.
This is a friendly bean bag toss game, with the money raised from the event going to The Country Pantry in Clark Mills.
Events for kids are always on the agenda at the Art and Music Festival.
There will be activities for kids in the Kirkland Art Center’s Kids’ Tent at the Alexander Hamilton Institute. Clinton Pottery will also be on hand with projects for kids.
There's also free face painting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The food court at the festival is back. Over seven vendors will be there to feed hungry festival participants.
Local merchants will also be on full display, as those who attend the yearly gathering, usually visit the stores along West Park Row and College Street.
For more on the Clinton Art and Music Festival, click here.