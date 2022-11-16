Artemis connection to Richfield Springs

Artemis 1 space launch has captured the attention of people from all around the world. The mission is to send an unmanned craft around the moon and back to earth in 25 and a half days. NASA engineers are testing the performance of the spacecraft and will evaluate whether it’s capable of supporting a crewed mission to lunar orbit. The man managing this mission is Mike Sarafin, and he went to High School in Richfield Springs.
"Today we got to witness the world’s most powerful rocket take the earth by its edges, and shake the wicked out of it, and it was quite a sight."
It’s a sight that Richfield Springs High School Students and staff were looking forward to, but since the launch went up in the early hours of Wednesday morning, that live viewing didn’t happen. School Superintendent Tom Piatti believes the school community is still eager to follow the mission.
"It’s exciting. The launching of a rocket that’s going around the moon and back has not been done, and this is …will be celebrated in the country, around the world, so something as exciting as a space launch, it’s not hard to get students engaged."
The Artemis launch was delayed 2 times. Once from a hydrogen leak and a faulty temperature sensor, and hurricane weather delayed the second launch. This time it’s all systems go, and little rest for Mike Sarafin.
"This mission is underway, and I personally am not going to rest well until we get safely to splash down and recovery."
If all goes well, NASA is planning on sending up a crewed mission in 2024, and Tom Piatti is proud it’s a Richfield Springs High School alumnus leading the way.
"The sky is the limit. You know coming from a small rural school to know that you can still impact the world and do big things…you can really do anything you want, and that’s the message to our students."
The school’s social studies classes are planning on watching video of the launch and who knows, maybe one of them will one day walk on the moon.