As Utica's Valley View sits empty, the beloved banquet facility's future is contemplated

UTICA, N.Y. -- Chances are you or someone you know had a wedding reception, graduation or christening at Valley View, in Utica. Today, the beloved banquet facility sits empty. The operator, Jeff Daniels, officially turned it back over to its owner-the city of Utica-today.
"Yesterday was a very, very difficult day for me here yesterday, cleaning out. I started taking pictures of the place empty and I got very melancholy and it was a very tough day for me," says
Hundreds are sharing pictures and memories on social media. Daniels says he gave the city a proposal and wrote them a letter, explaining why time was of the essence, and he needed to hear back on his proposal.
"At this point in time, the timing is running out. I explained that my liquore license will be ending at the end of March, so I would've needed to know now if I will be returning back or not," says Daniels.
The city wrote Daniels a brief letter, saying his proposal was returned, unread. The mayor says it's because the construction plans were downscaled and what daniels bid on no longer existed.
"How could you accept a bid if you don't know what the structural integrity of the building's going to be? So that's the only reason we rebid the operation of it; because we didn't know what the construction was going to be," says Mayor Palmieri.
But Daniels says plans didn't appear to change all that much.
"Didn't believe they changed the actual scope of the work or the design of the project. They changed some other areas to cut some of the costs down, but I believe the scope of the project is the same way," says Daniels.
The mayor says the city, too, was bound by certain time constraints.
"We couldn't extend his lease if we wanted to. He was there for 20 years and by contract, it had to go out to bid again," said the Mayor, of Daniels' original agreement with the city.
The mayor says Daniels is welcome to resubmit his proposal.
"We all have memories and I have great memories of Valley View," says Mayor Palmieri. "Three of my daughters were married there, and Jeff has always been a professional gentleman, I get along with him and I think he's got a great product, but we have to be open and transparent and fair to everybody."
Daniels is considering other offers, but not completely ruling out a return to the place he called his work home for the past two decades.
"Oh, I'm not sure that it won't be me anymore," says Daniels. "I think I've gotta take some time and think about things."
The city awarded the renovations contract to a local contractor and will send out requests for proposals to operate valley view, soon.