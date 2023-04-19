Ashley Homestore opening in Marcy April 29

MARCY, N.Y. – Ashley Homestore is opening a location in Marcy at the end of the month.
The 32,000-square-foot furniture store is set to officially open at 9225 River Road on Saturday, April 29.
The new location will be the 35th Ashley store in the state, and will be owned and operated by the Tahan family.
“We are honored to bring Ashley to Marcy. This new store allows us to have the number one selling furniture store brand closer to our region's customers and provide a world-class experience to our guests,” said Al Tahan.
Product categories include bedroom, dining room, upholstery, leather, occasional tables, home office, youth bedroom, recliners, mattresses and accessories.
The store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.