Assembly members move to aid in First Responder Recruitment

Some Oneida County not-for-profits now have access to $1 million in grants aimed at recruitment for emergency personnel. There’s currently a shortage of employees in Law Enforcement, EMS, Firefighters, and other first responder agencies. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol talked about how the goal.
"Building a positive relationship with our young people, our future generation of whether it be law enforcement members, firefighters, ems, 911 Dispatchers, Correction’s Officers, whatever it may be I can tell you there’s no career other than these that you see that are more rewarding."
The need is critical and even Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri spoke to a group about the satisfaction of becoming a first responder.
"If you take the step into Law Enforcement, or Firefighter, EMS, you come to be a leader that is respected."
The money will be dispersed among several not-for-profit organizations. (D) 119th Assembly District, Marianne Buttenschon says the mission of building local career choices remains the ultimate goal.
"It is spread across the areas through the non-profits. Each one of the NAACP’s received $100,000 each because they work with so many different groups. So now we’re hoping the groups will come to them, and come forward to work with them to provide the attachment that they have with the youth in the community."
The Sheriff says some of the money will be used for direct marketing tactics aimed at targeting youth.
"Those that are interested in let’s say unmanned aerial systems. They want to see the action. If someone’s interested in getting in because they eventually want to be a member of our SWAT Team, they’ve got to see the SWAT Team training, repelling, and shooting at the range, and going through all the …you know what I mean? So marketing is critical."
Not-for-Profit Organizations will have to apply for the money through Grants Gateway. They’re the agency who distributes grants throughout the State of New York.