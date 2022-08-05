At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured.
Bricks and other debris fell on a vehicle parked outside the building. Fire officials say one, possibly two, people were in the car. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.
Police and fire crews were still on scene assessing the situation at 5:30 p.m.
Fire officials say the building has been vacant for several years and has known structural issues.
