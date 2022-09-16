At least 15 horses among several farm animals rescued in Otsego County

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the community’s help after rescuing several animals from a farm in Otsego County.
The shelter assisted the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office with seizing at least 15 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a few cats.
Shelter staff is looking for hay and water buckets to help care for the animals and will soon need to place them in foster homes.
As of Friday afternoon, limited details were released about where the animals came from or why they were taken, but a shelter representative says animal cruelty charges are anticipated.
Anyone willing and able to help in this case can contact the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111.