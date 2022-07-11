Authorities identify body found in Woodhull Lake as 71-year-old Remsen man

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – Authorities have identified the victim after a body was found in Woodhull Lake in Herkimer County on Sunday, July 10.
Town of Webb police, Old Forge fire and ambulance, and state forest rangers were called to the lake around 1:30 p.m. when the body was found near the north Woodhull boat landing.
The man was identified as 71-year-old Walter Kaczor of Remsen.
According to police, Kaczor owned a camp on the lake with water access only, and had been fishing in front of the dock that morning. Police believe Kaczor, who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, snagged a log with his fishing pole and fell in the water while trying to free his line.
Kaczor was pronounced dead at the scene and police say an autopsy will be conducted at a later date.