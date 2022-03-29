Authorities on scene of one-car crash in Annsville; Ranney Road closed

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – Authorities are still at the scene investigating a one-car crash on Ranney Road in Annsville.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m., but Sheriff Robert Maciol says the road will be closed for some time.
Along with members of the sheriff’s department, AmCare and the Taberg Fire Department are also at the scene.
The sheriff has not released any details about how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.
Drivers should avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.