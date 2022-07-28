Authorities continue search at site of possible drowning along Mohawk River

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- The Oneida County dive team, including members of the Utica Police Department, has been along the Mohawk River, beneath the Leland Avenue overpass, since shortly after daybreak Thursday, in extreme heat and humidity, searching an uncooperative river for a man believed to have disappeared in its waters.
"Even checking a small area can be very challenging, because the water is murky. The silt is extremely thick and you're doing a lot of work with your hands. You're not able to use visual sight," said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
The search began last night.
"A little after 6 o’clock yesterday, we received a phone call about a person that may be distressed down here, may have fallen into the water, maybe got swept under by the current. That call came in by two, a father and son…who were out here and witnessed the incident,” said UPD Cpt. Bryan Coromato.
The New York State Canal Corporation was also on the scene.
"I've been notified that they're gonna try to lower the level of the water to help with the search," said Coromato.
Police have a possible lead on the man's identity, based on items found near the scene.
"We have an idea, potentially, who it may be, but we're trying to confirm that," said Coromato.
The plan for Thursday night was to search, again, until nightfall, for the man the fishermen saw go into the water, but didn't see come out.
This is a developing story and will be updated.