Authorities searching for missing Boonville man

David Talerico

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Boonville man who was last seen on Monday.

Sheriff Robert Maciol says 48-year-old David Talerico's last possible location was St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Talerico is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is not clear what Talerico was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-736-0141.

