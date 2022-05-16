 Skip to main content
...A line of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact portions of
south central Oneida, Broome, Madison, west central Delaware,
Cortland, eastern Tioga, southeastern Onondaga and Chenango Counties
through 530 PM EDT...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and gusty winds
along a line extending from near Camillus to near Cortland to Little
Meadows. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City,
Endicott, Oneida, Norwich and Pompey.

This includes the following highway exits...
New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 16.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 84.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Authorities searching for runaway teen who may be in Oneida area

  Updated
  • 0
Zaren Domena

VIENNA, N.Y. – Authorities are searching for a missing teen who reportedly ran away from home early Monday morning.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 15-year-old Zaren Domena, of Vienna, was last seen around 1:30 a.m.

Maciol says Domena is believed to be traveling on either a bicycle or a moped, and may be in or around Oneida.

Domena is white, 6 feet tall weighing about 140 pounds and has blue hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-736-0141.

