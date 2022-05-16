Authorities searching for runaway teen who may be in Oneida area

VIENNA, N.Y. – Authorities are searching for a missing teen who reportedly ran away from home early Monday morning.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 15-year-old Zaren Domena, of Vienna, was last seen around 1:30 a.m.
Maciol says Domena is believed to be traveling on either a bicycle or a moped, and may be in or around Oneida.
Domena is white, 6 feet tall weighing about 140 pounds and has blue hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-736-0141.