The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is promoting Autism Awareness month with signage all over their vehicles. It’s partly due to 2 separate incidents involving Law Enforcement and children with Autism. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol explained how it was brought to his attention.
"I had 2 different parents approach me somewhat close in time. They didn’t know each other. They both had children on the spectrum. Both had encounters with Law Enforcement. Both encounters weren’t good."
Kathy Caruso’s Son Nicholas WAS one of those children. During a fire drill at a local school Nicholas didn’t know what was happening.
"Loud sounds and flashing lights, and my son just went into a lockdown position. Just covered his ears and got into the corner and just really didn’t want to respond to it. Just wanted to hide from it, and Law Enforcement physically had to remove him from the building."
Another incident involved a teenager who had a minor automobile accident. The driver had mild Autism and being upset, wouldn’t answer police. After hearing this, Kathy Caruso organized a group called ‘Better Together’ to help Law Enforcement and First Responders identify people with Autism.
"They may have sensory overload where they don’t quite understand all that’s happening, and all that’s going on in their surrounding and they act in an inappropriate way. Maybe by flapping or jumping up and down or making loud sounds, and it could come across to the community or to Law Enforcement that it’s a problem."
There’s also a voluntary program offered in Oneida County called Ascend. You can register a child or adult with special needs and receive a sticker that will help First Responders know there'a someone who requires special interaction. Kelberman Center Chief Clinical Officer Nicole DeRosa talkes about how it’s just one way to help with communication for those with Autism.
"You know you can’t necessarily look at someone and know they have Autism right? So that’s why the training that Kelberman’s going to be putting on to help support first responders and having an understanding of when we are approached by individuals who are presenting in a certain way, or specific behaviors that might seem combative. What’s a compassionate and safe way to approach those and not make maybe the worst assumption about what the intentions are."
If you're interested in registering for the Ascend Program just click one of these 2 links: oneidacountysheriff.us or ocgov.net/