Autumn's Arrival: Leaves Start to Change in Central New York

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's beginning to look a bit like fall in the Mohawk Valley.
The leaves on the trees are starting to change slightly.
According to the WKTV Weather team, leaves will reach peak color in Oneida County around the second and third weeks of October.
In the Old Forge area, peak leaf color will be around the first week in October.
Last weekend, the autumn colors were starting to show in Old Forge.
Check out the video below for more of what the North Country looks like.
Mike Farmer, Old Forge tourism director, said that people always ask when peak season is for leaf-peeping.
"Well, peak is really a period of time about a weeklong, and that's usually the first week in October. And that's perfect for us because right now, the second half of September, everything is open, leaves are changing," he said.
We are inching closer to the official start of the fall season.
According to the WKTV Weather team, the official start of autumn is Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m.
You might be asking yourself, as we get closer to the season dedicated to pumpkin-spiced everything, apples and Halloween, why do leaves change color?
Well, the WKTV Weather team has an answer.