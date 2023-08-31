Back-to-School Block Party in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- A Back-to-School Block Party will take place in Rome.
It'll take place at Tabernacle of Praise Ministries.
The event will help students prepare for the upcoming school year.
There will be free backpacks, healthcare products and hair braiding for girls.
Plus, there will be live music and food.
"We have had the opportunity to operate with Chief Collins, who has been a great help in setting up the blocks for the children. And we have food, entertainment and things of that nature for the kids, in addition to the giveaway of bags and food that we are cooking," James Scutchins of the church said with his wife Gloria.
The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the church on 431 West Court St. in Rome.