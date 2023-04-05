Basketball courts installed at Kennedy Arena in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The John F. Kennedy Arena in Rome has truly become a year-round sports facility.
The venue, which typically houses an ice skating rink, now has three side-by-side basketball courts.
In the summer of 2022, the city received $50,000 from the state budget to add new flooring for sports like lacrosse and basketball. The city also put in $20,000 to bring the vision to fruition.
Community members are invited to come to the venue for a free open house on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon to check out the renovations.
Open gym hours will start on Monday, April 10. Those 17 and under can come to the venue from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 2:45 p.m. and then 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Adults are also welcome to use the courts Monday through Friday from noon to 2:45 p.m. or Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Individual admission is $1. Season passes are also available for $25 for individuals and $50 for families.