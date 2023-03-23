Bassett Healthcare Housing Project in court

Bassett Healthcare Network is looking to build 24 apartments and 12 townhouses. Construction Company Templeton Foundation submitted plans to the Village Zoning Board, but later found out the plans had some mistakes. Michael Swatling, who lives right across the street from the proposed project, filed a lawsuit trying to stop the company from moving forward without proper approval.
"To make sure that they’re following the law, and make sure that they’re making the proper environmental things, you know making sure it’s safe, making sure it’s approved, making sure it’s ok. I mean this is something that if you or I would try to do without approvals it would seem crazy to us."
Swatling says Templeton continued to clear cut about 5 acres of trees even after a Zoning Permit was declared null and void by the courts. He also has environmental concerns, like the amount of water run-off now that the land has been clear cut, concerns over the amount of light that would be coming from the parking lot, and whether the road will be able to withstand the amount of traffic once the project is complete.
"With proper approvals and environmental stuff that’s all has to be addressed before you begin something like this, and I don’t think that’s not part of it because they’re just going in and doing it."
Bassett Officials and the Village Zoning Board aren’t commenting, but the Village’s attorney sent a letter saying Templeton has “communicated with the Zoning Enforcement Officer relative to tree cutting on the heavily wooded, 51.7 acre site. Under Village law, not more than 30% of trees with a trunk diameter of six inches or more on any property may be cut....” Swatling filed a second lawsuit with the hopes the project can be stopped or downsized, but understands what he’s up against.
"It’s probably going to eventually happen, but if they go through and do what they’re supposed to do, and it satisfies New York State, and it satisfies the Village, and it satisfies the Zoning Laws, and it satisfies all that then there it is."