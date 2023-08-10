Bat in Unadilla Flying Around Resident's Head While in Bed Tests Positive for Rabies

UNADILLA, N.Y. -- A resident in Unadilla is receiving treatment after being exposed to a bat that tested positive for rabies.

Otsego County Department of Health officials said that a man woke up in the middle of the night last week to find a bat flying around his head.

He captured the bat and threw it out.

Officials said a friend of his urged him to call the health department.

The department tested the bat this week, and a positive result for rabies was returned.

Officials said that it's not known if the bat bit the resident or not, because often, a person might not feel the bite because their teeth are so small. Some don't notice a bite mark.

The Unadilla resident is currently receiving post-rabies treatment, which consists of a series of shots.

Otsego County Health officials urge people to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct children to do the same.

It's also law that dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies.

Any unvaccinated pets that come into contact with wildlife suspected or confirmed to be rabid must either be euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner's expense for six months.

In the past months, there have been multiple animals test positive for rabies.

Residents are encouraged to call the Otsego County Health Department with any questions or concerns at 607-547-4230.