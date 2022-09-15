Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford among 150 stores slated to close

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford is one of 150 stores that will soon be closing nationwide.
‘For Sale’ signs have been around the Consumer Square location for a while, but the official announcement was made Thursday.
The company says it's closing the stores in an effort to stabilize its finances.
Bed Bath & Beyond has been in New Hartford for 20 years.
It is not yet clear exactly when the store will close.
Other New York locations slated to close include Middletown, Mt. Vernon and Plattsburgh.
For a full list, click here.