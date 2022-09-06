Bedridden woman killed in house fire in town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A Lee woman died after an overloaded circuit sparked a fire in her home on Lee Valley Road Monday night, according to New York State Police.
Emergency responders were sent to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after 20-year-old Carley Reed called 911 to report her house on fire and her mother, 57-year-old Loretta Reed, still inside.
State police and the Lee Center Fire Department got to the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
Carley had escaped the burning home uninjured but Loretta was bedridden due to an illness. Carley yelled for help when she got outside and two men passing by stopped and helped troopers pull Loretta out of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the fire appears accidental.
The Office of Fire Prevention and Control determined an overloaded circuit containing an air conditioner, television and oxygen compressor, along with nearby oxygen tanks used by the victim, sparked a flash fire where she was located.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.