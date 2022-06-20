Black bear sightings reported in Deerfield, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Just days after a black bear was spotted in Deerfield, another sighting was reported in Westmoreland around midnight Monday morning.
Resident Jeff Szarek captured the bear on his home surveillance camera and sent the video to NEWSChannel 2.
Szarek says the bear was in his backyard on Shannon Circle heading west toward Deans Highway. Later that morning, another local resident shared on social media that there indeed was a sighting on Route 5 at Deans Highway around 5:30 a.m.
Just last week there was a black bear on Bell Hill Road in Deerfield. Paula Brittelli sent NEWSChannel 2 a photo of the bear in her backyard. She says she yelled from inside her house and the bear looked up before heading back into the woods.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, anyone who encounters a black bear should use noise to scare it away, try to stay calm and slowly back away. The DEC says do not approach the bear or run, as it may chase after you. People are also advised against throwing food or bags of food at the bear as it may encourage them to approach people for food.