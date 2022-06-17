Board recommends adding Quackenbush property in Herkimer to state, national registers of historic places

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding the Quackenbush property in Herkimer to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The property is one of 23 statewide that the board has suggested adding to the list.
When properties receive these historical designations, owners can become eligible for programs and grant funding to help revitalize the properties.
The Herkimer 9 took possession of the Quackenbush property in July and say they plan to turn it into a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) center.
The commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation must approve the recommended properties before they are officially added to the list.