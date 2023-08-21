Body Recovered from Oneida Lake

VERONA, N.Y. -- It started with a 911 call as 12:20 this afternoon.
Someone reported that a small boat was on a sandbar on Oneida Lake and taking on water.
The person also mentioned that they may have seen a life jacket floating in the water.
After a several-hour search, a body of a middle-aged man was recovered from the lake, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said that no foul play is suspected.
The man was on a small fishing boat, but it's not known yet how long he was on the lake or the details of what happened.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.