Bodycam Footage Shows Moment House Explodes in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Over the weekend, there was a house explosion in the City of Oneida. Bodycam footage caught the moment the house blew up.
At about 3 a.m. on Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to a car accident on W. Elm Street.
When the Oneida City Police Department and Oneida City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they saw a small SUV that had crashed into a home.
A gas line was severed as a result of the crash.
"National Grid was immediately contacted to try and secure the gas line, while crews on scene evacuated the home and the surrounding homes," officials said.
Just before 6 a.m., the house at 532 W. Elm Street exploded.
No injuries were reported.
Six neighboring homes did have extensive damage.
As for the driver of the SUV, police said that he's 17 years old, "whom law enforcement is familiar with."
"The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Rav4, was stolen from a different residence in the City of Oneida earlier that morning," police said.
The teen driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
"He was not at the scene when the explosion took place," police said.
The City of Oneida Police Department anticipates that the suspect will be charged this week.
"At this time, a list of pending charges will not be released," officials stated.
"The properties directly impacted have substantial damage," police said.
"The utilities also had to be turned off. Therefore, the residents/victims in immediate proximity are unable to inhabit their homes right now. OPD has assisted them in procuring necessary items from their homes and have been providing them security to ensure no looting occurs in the meantime," they added.
The road is expected to be closed Sept. 12 for cleanup between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Officials also stated that donations are being accepted for the displaced homeowners.
"The homeowners that have been displaced have been connected with the Red Cross. Also, the City of Oneida Clerk’s Office is taking up a collection for those impacted. They are asking if anyone would like to help to provide donations of cash or gift cards to places such as grocery stores, gas cards or even other shopping areas for clothing and toiletry items. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 315-363-7378."
This is a continuing investigation. When more information is available, WKTV will post it here.