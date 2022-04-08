Boil water advisory issued for part of West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A boil water advisory has been issued for part of West Utica following a water main break on Schuyler Street and Oriskany Street West.
When water service is restored, residents in the following areas are advised to boil water until further notice:
- Schuyler Street
- From Oriskany Boulevard northerly to the dead end
- Oriskany Street West
- From 924 to 1018 Oriskany St West
- Barnes Avenue
- Oriskany Street to dead end
- Haak Avenue
- Hess Lane
- Hope Street
- Lock Street
Residents should boil water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking, and also avoid using cloudy or discolored water.
The advisory will be in effect for about 48 hours until lab testing confirms the water is safe.