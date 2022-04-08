 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 1226.5
Fri 8 pm 1227.2
Sat 2 am 1227.4
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.2
Sun 2 am 1227.1
Sun 8 am 1227.0
Sun 2 pm 1226.9
Sun 8 pm 1226.8
Mon 2 am 1226.7
Mon 8 am 1226.6

&&

Boil water advisory issued for part of West Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil Water Advisory 1

UTICA, N.Y. – A boil water advisory has been issued for part of West Utica following a water main break on Schuyler Street and Oriskany Street West.

When water service is restored, residents in the following areas are advised to boil water until further notice:

  • Schuyler Street
    • From Oriskany Boulevard northerly to the dead end
  • Oriskany Street West
    • From 924 to 1018 Oriskany St West
  • Barnes Avenue
    • Oriskany Street to dead end
  • Haak Avenue
  • Hess Lane
  • Hope Street
  • Lock Street
Download PDF Boil water advisory in West Utica

Residents should boil water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking, and also avoid using cloudy or discolored water.

The advisory will be in effect for about 48 hours until lab testing confirms the water is safe.

Recommended for you