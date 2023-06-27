Boilermaker: Elite Runner News

UTICA, N.Y. -- It’s less than two weeks until the best 15K in the country, and we have some Elite Runner news.
The 2022 men’s champion and course record holder Jemal Yimer Mekonnen has accepted the invitation to defend his title. The Ethiopian broke the course and event record at a time of 42:38.
Defending women's champ, Rosemary Wanjiru from Kenya has also been invited to return but has not accepted yet.
The second and third place women’s Elite Finishers are back—Veronica Wanjiru and Mary Mananu, both also from Kenya.
Some fun trivia: the 2010 women’s winner and course record holder Edna Kipligat is back and running as a Masters runner.